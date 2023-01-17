It’s National Mentorship Month and Chicago Scholars is working to pair scholars with mentors from across the Chicago area, providing support throughout their college journey. Luis Narvaez and Simone Pena share the details.

Applications to become a mentor at Chicago Scholars are now open. Chicago Scholars is also hosting an open house on January 26 for those who would like to learn more about the mentorship program. For all the details, you can visit https://chicagoscholars.org/mentor

