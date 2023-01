Dove’s Luncheonette is a Wicker Park diner serving up Southern, Mexican-inspired dishes, mezcals, and cocktails. Here in our Studio 41 Kitchen with a look at its restaurant week menu is Chef De Cuisine Sam O’Keefe.

1545 N. Damen Avenue

Facebook @doveschicago

Instagram @doveschicago

doveschicago.com

eatitupchicago.com

