Chicago rapper Femdot has been a staple in Chicago for half a decade but now has become a name to watch nationally. He joins us now with details on his Free Samples’ tour and EP.

‘Free Samples’ Tour

November 24th at Thalia Hall

Facebook @femdotmusic

Instagram @femdotdotcom

Twitter @femdotdotcom

femdotdot.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.