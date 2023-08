Girls Inc of Chicago is working to build a new generation of leaders with its programs and experiences. And with these opportunities, girls will have the chance to thrive in school and in life. Here more on how Girls Inc of Chicago is making a difference, Yani Mason and Jamyriah Scott.

(312) 416-7799

girlsincofchicago.org

Instagram @girlsincchicago

Facebook @GirlsIncofChicago

Twitter @girlsincchicago

