The Graceful Ordinary serves up refined yet rustic cuisine and they’re taking part in this year’s Chicago Gourmet Hamburger Hop.



Chef Chris Curren stopped by our Studio 41 kitchen with a preview.

3 East Main Street – St. Charles

thegracefulordinary.com

Hamburger Hop

Friday, September 22nd

6 pm – 9 pm

chicagogourmet.org

Ingredients:

1 burger patty

Salt and cracked black pepper, to taste

For the Bacon Relish:

1 pound bacon strips, chopped into lardons

1/2 cup chopped Calabrian chilis

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1/2 cup finely chopped Spanish onion

2 tablespoons chives

2 tablespoons parsley

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the Special Sauce:

1 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup ketchup

2 teaspoons yellow mustard

1 1/2 tablespoons dill pickle relish

1 1/2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons distilled vinegar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

For Assembling:

Slices of aged cheddar cheese

Burger buns

Instructions:

1. Prepare the Bacon Relish:

In a skillet over medium heat, cook the chopped bacon lardons until they are crispy. Remove the cooked bacon from the pan while keeping the bacon fat in the skillet.

In the same skillet with the bacon fat, add the chopped onions, minced garlic, chives, and parsley. Sweat the mixture, stirring occasionally, until the onions become translucent and aromatic.

Add the chopped Calabrian chilis to the skillet and stir well. Season the mixture with salt and cracked black pepper to taste. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes to blend the flavors.

2. Make the Special Sauce:

In a small bowl, combine the mayonnaise, ketchup, yellow mustard, dill pickle relish, sweet pickle relish, Worcestershire sauce, distilled vinegar, salt, and sugar. Stir until all the ingredients are well incorporated. Set the special sauce aside.

3. Cook the Burger Patty:

Season the patty generously with salt and cracked black pepper. Heat a grill or skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the burger patties for about 3-4 minutes on each side for medium-rare, or adjust the cooking time to your desired level of doneness. During the last minute of cooking, place a slice of aged cheddar cheese on each patty to melt.

4. Assemble the Burger:

Slice the burger buns in half and lightly toast them if desired.

Spread a generous amount of the special sauce on the bottom half of each bun.

Place the cooked burger patty with melted cheddar cheese on top of the sauce.

Spoon a generous portion of the bacon relish over the burger patty.

Top with the other half of the bun.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.