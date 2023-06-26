The Kissed By Fire food truck serves up award-winning barbecue sauce, smoked meats and wood fired pizzas. Here to give us a taste of what this food truck has to offer, in our Studio 41 kitchen, Kissed By Fire Chef David Glomp.

(847) 726-7755

shopdeerparktowncenter.com

Instagram shopdeerpark

Facebook DeerParkTownCenter

Twitter @ShopDeerPark

Food Truck Series at Deer Park Town Center

August 19

Music & Wine Festival, Kissed by Fire serving food on-site

August 12

Brisket Rub for preparation in advanced

2 Tbs Kosher salt

2 Tbs Course Black pepper

1 Tbs Onion powder

1 Tbs Garlick powder

1 Tbs Smoked Paprika

4 servings of BBQ brisket Mac-N-Cheese

5.5 oz elbow macaroni

2 cups whole milk

2 cups cheddar cheese

2 cups Mexican fiesta cheese blend

1 oz Velveeta cheese

1 tbs Four

1/4 stick salted butter

1/3 tsp Kosher Salt

1/8 tsp Rough Cut Black pepper (or to taste)

1/8 tsp Cayenne pepper (or to taste)

Prep your brisket! Trim it down, bind it in mustard, add your spices – we use salt, pepper, onion and garlic powder, and smoked paprika.

Smoke for 1 hour at 275 degrees. After that, bring the temperature down to 225 degrees for the remaining 5-6 hours. We like to smoke using applewood.

Periodically, check the temps on your Brisket. By the time it reaches an internal temp of 185* the crust should be dry to the touch. This is a great time to wrap it in butcher paper. This will help keep it moist and help it past the “Stall.”

Somewhere between 195* and 205* it’s done! Take it out, open it up on your counter, and let it stop steaming. Then wrap it back up and place in a cooler for 2 hours to let it rest.

Okay the brisket is smoked and delicious, now what?

Get your noodles boiling, throw in a palm of salt, and drop temps to cook pasta al-dente around 6 minutes. At the same time, warm your milk slowly to around 170*.

Drain your noodles into a colander and run cold water over them to stop them from cooking. At the same time, in the pot you used to make your noodles, drop in your butter to melt. Once melted, drop in you flour and whisk till smooth and starts to bubble.

Add half your warmed milk to the butter and whisk it will thicken add your spices, whisk, add the rest of your milk, whisk.

Add your Velveeta, whisk, add Fiesta Cheese, whisk, add cheddar cheese, whisk.

Once you no longer see shreds of cheese, its Ready!

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.