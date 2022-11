The Chicago Dog Campaign is a collaborative effort between 12 area shelters to celebrate large breed dogs and help them find their forever homes. Joining us now with all the details from the Heartland Animal Shelter is Jenny Schlueter, Mary Wozencraft, and a couple of their furry friends.

Heartland Animal Shelter

586 Palwaukee Dr – Wheeling

November 10th – 13th

heartlandanimalshelter.org

