That’s a clip from Chicago’s “Latin Queen of Comedy”. She’s got a Max special, a podcast and she’s back in her hometown to tape a new comedy special. Here to talk about all of this and more, Lisa Alvarado.

Thursday, August 3, 7pm and 9:15pm

Use Promo Code LISA2023 for 2 for 1 tickets

The Den Theatre

1331 N Milwaukee Ave

thedentheatre.com

LisaAlvarado.com

Facebook LisaAlvaradoComedian

Twitter Lisa_Alvarado

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.