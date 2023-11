This Chicago comedian has written for the hit shows “30 rock” and “Saturday Night Live” and he continues to entertain audiences with a career shift into music. Here with more on this and his upcoming show at the Chicago Theater – Hannibal Burress also known as Eshu Tune.

TONIGHT at 7:30pm

The Chicago Theatre

175 N State St

For Tickets: Ticketmaster.com

hannibalburess.com

Instagram @hannibalburess

Twitter @hannibalburess

Facebook HannibalBuress

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.