The Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center works to prevent and provide healing, financial, and legal resources to child sexual abuse survivors.

Advisory board member and CSA advocate, Ashley-Lauren Elrod and Director of MDT Coordination, Veronica Pierce joined us with details on its upcoming benefit event, ‘A Night of Heroes’.



Thursday, October 5th

6 pm – 9 pm

RPM Events – 317 N. Clark St

(312) 492-3700

chicagocac.org

