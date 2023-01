‘CHICAGO’ The Musical is celebrating 25 years of show stopping songs and astonishing dance numbers and there’s still time to catch a show at Broadway in Chicago’s CIBC Theatre. Cast members, Evy Vaughan and Jasmine Janae join us to share what it takes to prepare for a Broadway show.

Now – January 29th

CIBC Theatre: 18 W. Monroe St

BroadwayInChicago.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.