From the South Side, this rapper and singer has an endorsement from fellow Chicago artist Lupe Fiasco and he has collaborated with award-winning musician and actor Wyclef Jean. He just released a new album “I Now Know” and here to tell us all about it, Chicago artist Ausar.

ausarmusic.com

Instagram @ausarmusic

Facebook AUSAR

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.