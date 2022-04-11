Spring is just about here, the cherry blossoms are about to bloom and what better way to welcome in the season than with some cherry blossom cocktails. Here to share a couple recipes is master mixologist Natasha Velez.

Blossom Sour

2 oz iichiko Silhouette

1 oz Lemon Juice

0.5 oz Cherry Blossom Syrup

1 Egg white

05. oz Plume Wine

Method: Mix all ingredients into cocktail shaker without ice, dry shake for 1 min, add ice and shake again. Double strain into sour cocktail glass or coupe.

Cherry Blossom White Negroni

1 oz TYKU Junmai Sake

1 oz Cherry Blossom Sake

1 oz Luxardo bitter Bianco

Method: Mix all ingredients into mixing glass, stir with ice and strain into rocks glass. Garnish with edible flower of cherry blossom if available.

