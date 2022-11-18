While we all love to try something new, sometimes it can be nice to just stick to the things we’re familiar with especially when it comes to Thanksgiving. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to share his famous mac & cheese recipe is Chef Jamy Franklin.

Facebook @ctrlkitchen

Instagram @ctrlkitchen

ctrlkitchen.com

Facebook @jspicecuisine

Instagram @jspicecuisine

jspice.store

Chef Jamy’s Famous Mac & Cheese Recipe

Pound and half elbow noodles cooked al dente

Add to a saucepan: 1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream 1/4 block of Velveeta Cheese 1 cup. Sharp cheddar 1/2 cup. Mild cheddar 1 tsp nutmeg 2 tsp salt 1 tsp pepper. Incorporate pasta and cheese mixture together. Once mixed add into a greased casserole dish. Sprinkle the top with 1 cup of shredded cheese. Bake for 25 minutes at 350.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.