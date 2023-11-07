The fall time calls for some comfy and cozy meal recipes that are both delicious and healthy.

Chef Camerron Dangerfield stopped by our Studio 41 Kitchen to share a fall fried rice recipe.

Fall Fried Rice

2 Cups Day Old Brown Rice

3oz Cooked Chicken Breast (shredded)

1/4 cup bean spurts

1/4 Cup winter squash

1/4 Cup Broccoli

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 tablespoon yellow onion chopped

2 tablespoon green onion

2 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoon hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons Butter

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 egg scrambled

In a medium sauté pan or wok heat butter and sesame oil over medium to high heat. add the yellow onion, and fall veggies . Fry this until they are tender. Slide the veggies to the side. Pour the beaten eggs onto the other side. Use a spatula to scramble the eggs. Mix them together with the veggies. Add the rice. Combine it with the veggie and egg mixture. Add cooked chicken. Pour the soy sauce & hoisin on top and stir until it is heated throughout. Season to taste with pepper, sea salt, and crushed red pepper. Garnish with green onions.

