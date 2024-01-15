If your goal is to focus on your health and wellness in the new year, Chef Camerron Dangerfield has you covered with a delicious spinach wrap recipe with a unique twist.

He joined us in studio to break down the recipe.

RECIPE: Blackened Salmon Spinach Wrap

Ingredients:

2 GF spinach wraps

2 3oz Salmon filets

2 oz. Smoked Gouda

2 oz fresh baby spinach leaves

2oz cucumber strips

2oz poppyseed slaw

2 slices red onion, thinly sliced

Thai sweet Chili

Blackened Seasoning

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Grill or Pan Sear salmon, brushing with Thai sweet chili to taste as it cooks. Meanwhile, At one end of wrap layer spinach, smoked Gouda, poppyseed slaw, onion & cucumber, and salmon. . Fold sides in, then tightly roll wrap to enclose filling. In sauté pan over medium heat grill wrap until browned. Remove from heat, slice and serve.

