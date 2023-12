Parachute is one of Chicago’s most beloved restaurants specializing in modern Korean cuisine based on family recipes passed down to chef and owner Beverly Kim. She joins us now in our Studio 41 Kitchen to share the Kim family Mandoo recipe.

3500 N. Elston Ave

Facebook @parachutechicago

Instagram @parachutechicago

parachuterestaurant.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.