Sponsored by Anchor Dairy

Anchor Dairy prides itself in making cheese and butter from grass-fed, pasture-raised cows on the island of New Zealand and then sent to our local stores. You can find Anchor Dairy Products at Fresh Thyme, Pete’s Fresh Market, or Woodmans.

anchordairy.com

Facebook – @anchordairy.us

Instagram – @anchordairy.us

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.