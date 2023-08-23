“Off The Street Club” is Chicago’s oldest boys and girls club that gives help and hope to more than 3,000 kids in Chicago’s West Garfield Park neighborhood. An upcoming event will be held to support this organization with its mission of helping these kids. Jill Sylvester, ‘Off the Street Club’ board member and ‘Off the Street Club Swing for the Kids’ Executive Commitee member, joined Daytime Chicago to give us the details .

otscswing.com

Call: (312) 315-2917

Instagram: @offtheestreetclub

Facebook: @OTSC

Twitter/X: @OTSC

