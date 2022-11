The Jewish United Fund is one of the largest humanitarian organizations in the country and their Chanukah Coat Club is one of many ways you can give back this year. Joining us now with the details is board member – Katie Berger.

Facebook Jewish United Fund of Chicago – JUF

Instagram @jufchicago

Twitter @ChicagoJCRC

juf.org/chanukah

