October 28th is Global Champagne Day and ahead of it we’re sharing some champagne styles from around the world perfect for celebrating with. Wine and spirits expert Regine T. Rousseau joins us now with a few of her top picks.

Instagram: @shallwewine

Twitter: @shallwewinechi

Facebook: Shall We Wine

shallwewine.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.