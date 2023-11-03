The largest distillery in Chicago is celebrating it’s 10th Anniversary. It’s restaurant, CH Bar + Table has a new fall cocktail menu featuring some of the distillery’s best spirits.

(312) 707-8780

564 W Randolph St

chdistillery.com/bar

SWEATER WEATHER

Ingredients

2oz Nutmeg & Cinnamon infused 90 Proof Jeppson’s Bourbon

0.75oz Maple Syrup

0.75oz Apple Cider

2 dashes Black Walnut Bitters

Marshmallow

Method

Fill a Collins Glass with ice. Add all liquid ingredients into a cocktail shaker and pour into the

glass. Toast marshmallow and skewer with a toothpick as a garnish atop the glass



MALORT WHITE NEGRONI

Ingredients

1.25oz CH London Dry Gin

0.75oz Malort

1oz Blanc Vermouth

1 grapefruit swath

Method

Combine spirits in a cocktail shaker or glass with ice and stir.

Add big cube of ice to a rocks glass. Pour the mixed spirits into the rocks glass, straining the ice.

Garnish with a grapefruit swath.

