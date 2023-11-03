The largest distillery in Chicago is celebrating it’s 10th Anniversary. It’s restaurant, CH Bar + Table has a new fall cocktail menu featuring some of the distillery’s best spirits.
(312) 707-8780
564 W Randolph St
chdistillery.com/bar
SWEATER WEATHER
Ingredients
2oz Nutmeg & Cinnamon infused 90 Proof Jeppson’s Bourbon
0.75oz Maple Syrup
0.75oz Apple Cider
2 dashes Black Walnut Bitters
Marshmallow
Method
Fill a Collins Glass with ice. Add all liquid ingredients into a cocktail shaker and pour into the
glass. Toast marshmallow and skewer with a toothpick as a garnish atop the glass
MALORT WHITE NEGRONI
Ingredients
1.25oz CH London Dry Gin
0.75oz Malort
1oz Blanc Vermouth
1 grapefruit swath
Method
Combine spirits in a cocktail shaker or glass with ice and stir.
Add big cube of ice to a rocks glass. Pour the mixed spirits into the rocks glass, straining the ice.
Garnish with a grapefruit swath.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.