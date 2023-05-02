Cesar’s – a family-owned authentic Mexican restaurant is one of the city’s best spots for celebrating Cinco de Mayo. From tacos to burritos and plenty of options for margaritas. Joining us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at a few of their specialties is owner Israel Sanchez and Chef Lulu Duran.
2924 N. Broadway
Margarita Ingredients
- 11/2 oz tequila
- 11/2 oz Fresh Orange Juice
- 3 4 oz Fresh Lime Juice
- 1/2 oz Orange Liqueur
- Tajin – for rimming
- Lime Wedge
Mole Ingredients
- Roasted Dry Peppers
- Chile Ancho
- chile Pasilla
- Chile Mulato
- Chipotle
- Morita
- roasted tomatoes
- garlic, onions
- Peanut butter
- Pecans
- Peanuts
- Almonds
- Pepitas
- Raisins
- Prunes
- sesame seeds
- cloves
- black whole pepper
- cumin
- ground chocolate Abuelita
- cinnamon
- oregano
- thyme
- plantains
- salt
- chicken bouillon
- tortilla chips
