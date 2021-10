Barbara Bates began her fashion empire in 1986 and has since become a leader in the fashion industry designing for celebrities like Michael Jordan, Oprah Winfrey, and Whitney Houston to name a few.

She is celebrating 35 years in the business with a fashion show and she’s here to tell us all about it.

Sunday, October 17th

150 N. Riverside

Reception begins at 4 pm

Fashion show at 6 pm

shopbatesdesigns.com

