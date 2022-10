The 35th Annual Celebrity Chef Ball is happening next Friday the 14th where over 40 of Chicago’s top chefs will participate to raise money for Meals on Wheels. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen with the details and a preview is executive chef and owner of S.K.Y. and Apolonia, Stephen Gillanders.

Friday, October 14th

6 pm – 11 pm

The Geraghty: 2520 South Hoyne Avenue

mealsonwheelschicago.org/ccb

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.