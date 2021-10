The Logan Center Bluesfest honors the South Side roots of the blues with conversations, presentations, and of course performances. Here to tell us all about what we can expect is director, Matthew Skoller.

October 15th – 17th

University of Chicago

Logan Center for the Arts

915 E. 60th Street

logancenterblues.org

