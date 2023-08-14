The restaurant “Russian Tea Time” is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary – and it’s still one of the most iconic restaurants in Chicago. Enesh Mantyyeva and Anna Garcia joined us in our Studio 41 kitchen with more on the most popular menu items and to prepare Russian crepes.

Russianteamtime.com

Instagram: @russianteatime

Facebook: Russian Tea Time

Address: 77 East Adams, Chicago

BLINCHIK (Russian Crepes)

6 cups milk

4 cups flour

2 oz. white sugar

½ oz. salt

2 oz. vegetable oil

3 eggs

Mix well and cook on high heat.

