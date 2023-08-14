The restaurant “Russian Tea Time” is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary – and it’s still one of the most iconic restaurants in Chicago. Enesh Mantyyeva and Anna Garcia joined us in our Studio 41 kitchen with more on the most popular menu items and to prepare Russian crepes.
Instagram: @russianteatime
Facebook: Russian Tea Time
Address: 77 East Adams, Chicago
BLINCHIK (Russian Crepes)
6 cups milk
4 cups flour
2 oz. white sugar
½ oz. salt
2 oz. vegetable oil
3 eggs
Mix well and cook on high heat.
