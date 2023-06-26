It’s the summer of Booch and we’ve got a couple of cocktails to celebrate it in style. Here to help us do just that – the CEO and co-founder of Luna Bay, Bridget Connelly.

Booch-Paloma

Ingredients:

-5oz Grapefruit Jalapeno booch

-1 oz of blanco tequila

-Freshly squeezed lime juice

-Tajin

-Lime wedge + Rosemary Sprig

Directions:

-Add tajin to a small dish, wet the rim of the glass with a lime. Dip the top of the glass in the tajin

-Add ice and tequila in glass and top off with Luna Bay Grapefruit Jalapeno booch and gently stir

-Squeeze lime juice into glass

-Garnish with a lime wedge and rosemary sprig

Blueberry Gin Smash

Ingredients

-5oz of Blueberry Fizz booch

-1 oz of gin (dharma?)

-Blueberries

-Thyme

Directions

-Add ice and gin into glass

-Top off with Blueberry Fizz Luna Bay Hard Kombucha

-Drop in blueberries ad stir gently

-Garnish with thyme sprig

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.