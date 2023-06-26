It’s the summer of Booch and we’ve got a couple of cocktails to celebrate it in style. Here to help us do just that – the CEO and co-founder of Luna Bay, Bridget Connelly.
Booch-Paloma
Ingredients:
-5oz Grapefruit Jalapeno booch
-1 oz of blanco tequila
-Freshly squeezed lime juice
-Tajin
-Lime wedge + Rosemary Sprig
Directions:
-Add tajin to a small dish, wet the rim of the glass with a lime. Dip the top of the glass in the tajin
-Add ice and tequila in glass and top off with Luna Bay Grapefruit Jalapeno booch and gently stir
-Squeeze lime juice into glass
-Garnish with a lime wedge and rosemary sprig
Blueberry Gin Smash
Ingredients
-5oz of Blueberry Fizz booch
-1 oz of gin (dharma?)
-Blueberries
-Thyme
Directions
-Add ice and gin into glass
-Top off with Blueberry Fizz Luna Bay Hard Kombucha
-Drop in blueberries ad stir gently
-Garnish with thyme sprig
