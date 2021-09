CHICAGO - If it felt like you went back in time in the second half of Sunday's game at Soldier Field, you wouldn't be alone. If you felt like you got a glimpse of the future, that would be true as well.

Both were on display during the Bears' home opener against the Bengals, the first contest in front of fans on the lakefront in nearly two years. A 20-17 win could have been a bit more decisive had it not been for a few late errors, but over the course of 60 minutes, fans got to see something old and something new that could lead to positive things down the road.