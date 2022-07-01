In celebration of International Chicken Wing Day, Players Grill is here to showcase a few of their most popular international recipes. Manager Donna Bozzo joins us now in our Studio 41 kitchen with more.

1855 Deerfield Road – Highland Park

Oven Baked Chato’s Wings Mexican style

Chato’s style is our signature recipe which we have made for over 20 years. It is named after one of the kitchen staff who used to work at Players Grill. It is our most valuable player here. This chicken wings recipe is healthy, easy and simply delicious. We sell tons of chato’s wings every week.

Ingredients:

2 lbs chicken wings,

jumbo – kosher salt and pepper –

chato’s spice dry rub ( 12 ingredients herbs and spices dry mix, our secret recipe)

1/2 cup of vegetable oil

1 tbsp fresh garlic, minced

Preparation: Preheat the oven to 350 F. Use a paper towel to pat the wings dry and place them in a large bowl. Add vegetable oil, garlic and evenly coat the wings. Add Chato’s spice dry mix. Arrange wings skin side up in a single layer on the prepared oven rack, turning after 20 minutes. Bake at 350 F for 35-45 minutes until crispy and browned. Total cooking time between 35-45 minutes. Remove the chicken wings from the oven, let stand for 5 minutes. Transfer to the platter. Serve with celery and blue cheese dip.

