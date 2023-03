WGN’s Morning News has been the most watched morning program for more than a dozen years. Partially for its extensive news coverage but also for the laughs that gets us up and rolling in the morning. As we continue to celebrate 75 years on the air, Paul Konrad and Pat Tomasulo are joining us this morning.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.