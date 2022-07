Walt Whitman and the Soul Children of Chicago have been a Chicago source of soulful sounds for forty years. To celebrate their anniversary, they are doing what they do best, and that is gathering people for a concert in Millennium Park. Giving us the details is Walt Whitman.

Wednesday, July 27th

6:30 – 8 pm

201 E Randolph St. Chicago, IL

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

joinscc.com

