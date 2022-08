Streetwise Magazine is celebrating 30 years making it the longest-running street publication in the nation. They seek to elevate marginalized voices and support the lives of the homeless. Joining us now with more is founder Judd Lofchie and Danny Davis.

Facebook StreetWise

Instagram @streetwise_chi

streetwise.org

