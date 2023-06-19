For nearly thirty years the Redhead Piano Bar has been a fixture of Chicago’s vibrant nightlife scene. The venue will have its anniversary party this week and here with more on how you can be a part of it – and to mix up some drinks for us, the Redhead Piano Bar bartender Michelle Centanno.
Wednesday, June 21
4PM – 12AM
Open to the Public, RSVPs encouraged but not mandatory
(312) 640-1000
16 W Ontario St
Instagram @redheadpianobar
Facebook @redheadpianobar
The Redhead Martini
1.5 oz Absolut Mandarin Vodka
1 oz Licor 43
1/2 oz pineapple juice
1/2 oz cranberry juice
1/2 oz Liquid Alchemist Passion Fruit
Shake all the ingredients well and strain over a martini glass. Garnish with an orange slice.
Old Fashioned
2 ounces of Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel
Teaspoon of simple syrup
4 dashes of Orange Bitters
2 dashes of Angostura Bitters
Stir ingredients in a mixing glass and serve on the rocks. Garnish with an orange twist and Maraschino cherry.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.