For nearly thirty years the Redhead Piano Bar has been a fixture of Chicago’s vibrant nightlife scene. The venue will have its anniversary party this week and here with more on how you can be a part of it – and to mix up some drinks for us, the Redhead Piano Bar bartender Michelle Centanno.

Wednesday, June 21

4PM – 12AM

Open to the Public, RSVPs encouraged but not mandatory

(312) 640-1000

redheadpianobar.com

16 W Ontario St

Instagram @redheadpianobar

Facebook @redheadpianobar

The Redhead Martini

1.5 oz Absolut Mandarin Vodka

1 oz Licor 43

1/2 oz pineapple juice

1/2 oz cranberry juice

1/2 oz Liquid Alchemist Passion Fruit

Shake all the ingredients well and strain over a martini glass. Garnish with an orange slice.

Old Fashioned

2 ounces of Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel

Teaspoon of simple syrup

4 dashes of Orange Bitters

2 dashes of Angostura Bitters

Stir ingredients in a mixing glass and serve on the rocks. Garnish with an orange twist and Maraschino cherry.

