Asia Belle is coming up on her one year anniversary of being a chalk artist and has been at the Daytime Chicago studio all hour long creating a masterpiece celebrating two years of Daytime Chicago. She shares her journey with us today.

Instagram: @asia_artistry

Facebook: @AsiaBabyTheArtist

Phone Number: (331) 701- 8493

Portfolio link

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.