What better way to ring in the new year than with chicken, beef, a whole pig, a midnight champagne toast and s’mores around the campfire. Here in our studio 41 kitchen with a preview of the celebration happening at Frontier is food network’s chopped champion Chef Brian Jupiter.
Saturday, December 31st
8 pm – 1 am
1072 N. Milwaukee Avenue
Facebook: @frontierchicago
Instagram: @frontierchicago
Pancakes:
2 cups flour
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
.5 tsp salt
2 tbsp sugar
2 cups buttermilk
2 eggs
Whisk wet ingredients together. Whisk dry ingredients together. Combine wet and dry ingredients and mix.
Preheat griddle to 300-325 degrees. Griddle pancakes for approximately 4 minutes each side.
Find your favorite banana fosters recipe and top your pancakes.
