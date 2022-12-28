What better way to ring in the new year than with chicken, beef, a whole pig, a midnight champagne toast and s’mores around the campfire. Here in our studio 41 kitchen with a preview of the celebration happening at Frontier is food network’s chopped champion Chef Brian Jupiter.

Saturday, December 31st

8 pm – 1 am

1072 N. Milwaukee Avenue

Facebook: @frontierchicago

Instagram: @frontierchicago

thefrontierchicago.com

Pancakes:

2 cups flour

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

.5 tsp salt

2 tbsp sugar

2 cups buttermilk

2 eggs



Whisk wet ingredients together. Whisk dry ingredients together. Combine wet and dry ingredients and mix.



Preheat griddle to 300-325 degrees. Griddle pancakes for approximately 4 minutes each side.



Find your favorite banana fosters recipe and top your pancakes.

