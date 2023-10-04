This National Taco Day we celebrated with Cesar’s Killer Margaritas but you can celebrate right at home with this easy-to-make shrimp taco recipe.

Israel Sanchez and Lulu Duran stopped by our Studio 41 kitchen to break it all down.

2924 N. Broadway

killermargaritas.com

Cesar’s Shrimp Tacos

Ingredients:

Serving size: 3 tacos

Raw shrimp, deveined tail off (26/30 size), 9 Total

2 TSBP butter

1 lime wedge

2oz sliced onion

1 oz (more if you would like to spicier) Chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

3 Corn Tortillas

2 TBSP chopped cilantro

1/2 chopped (in squares) avocado

Instructions:

1. Grab a small pan, turn on medium heat

2. Place butter and allow to melt

3. Throw in shrimp, season with salt and pepper, and sauté for about a min

4. Add Chipotle pepper sauce and onions

5. Continue to sauté and allow onions & shrimp to cook

6. Squeeze a wedge of lime at the end, allowing it to emulsify

7. Remove from heat

Tortillas:

1. place on Comal (or regular pan if you do not have)

2. Flip tortillas until soft on both sides and some browning pops up.

3. tortillas should be ready in about 2 min or less

Plating:

1. Place tortillas on plate

2. each taco will hold 3 shrimp with onion mix

3. top with cilantro and chopped avocado

Can be accompanied with salsa – enjoy!

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.