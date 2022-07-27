It’s National Scotch Day and we’re celebrating the occasion with two distinct Scotch cocktails. joins us now with the recipes.

ROB ROY

¾ oz. The GlenDronach Original Aged 12 Years

1 oz. Vermouth

3 dashes Angostura Bitters

Garnish: Brandied Cherry

Method: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir until very cold and strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with cherry.

BLOOD & SAND

1.5 oz The GlenDronach Original Aged 12 Years

1 oz sweet vermouth

1 oz cherry liqueur or brandy

.5 oz fresh squeezed orange juice

Method: Shake, strain and pour in coupe or over ice. Garnish with an orange peel and cherry.

