ROB ROY
¾ oz. The GlenDronach Original Aged 12 Years
1 oz. Vermouth
3 dashes Angostura Bitters
Garnish: Brandied Cherry
Method: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice. Stir until very cold and strain into a chilled coupe. Garnish with cherry.
BLOOD & SAND
1.5 oz The GlenDronach Original Aged 12 Years
1 oz sweet vermouth
1 oz cherry liqueur or brandy
.5 oz fresh squeezed orange juice
Method: Shake, strain and pour in coupe or over ice. Garnish with an orange peel and cherry.
