Whether you’re a lobster aficionado or still hesitant about seafood, we’re learning the recipe for a light and delicious dish you’ll want to try. Aaron Mace the General Manager of BLVD Steakhouse is here in our Studio 41 Kitchen to break down his Lobster Ceaser salad recipe for National Lobster Day.

Salad:

2 heads romaine, cleaned and chopped

1/2 croutons (homemade preferable)

1/2 cup shaved parm

Caesar Dressing:

2 ea. fresh egg yolk

3 cloves fresh garlic, minced

1 tsp. anchovy paste (found at most supermarkets, chopped anchovy fillets work just as well)

1 1/2 tsp dijon

1 tsp worcestershire sauce

1/2 c. grated parmesan cheese (don’t use pre-grated parmesan)

1.5 cups vegetable oil

1-2 lemons, juiced (to taste)

salt and pepper (to taste)

Lobster:

2 lobster tails or 1 whole lobster

1 gallon water

4 T. Salt

4 c. ice water

METHOD:

1) Bring water and salt to a boil. Add lobster tails and boil for 8 minutes before transferring them to the ice water to stop the cooking process.

2) combine egg yolks, garlic, anchovy, worcestershire, parm and dijon mustard in a medium bowl.

3) very slowly, whisk the vegetable oil into the yolk mixture until it achieves a thick and creamy consistency

4) add salt, pepper and lemon juice to taste. If dressing is too thick add a small amount of water.

5) cut the lobster tails in half and separate the meat from the shell for easy eating. It’s recommended to throw the tails in a 350 degree oven for 5 minutes, just to take the chill out of them.

5) toss lettuce with dressing and croutons. Top with slightly warmed lobster tail and shaved parmesan.

