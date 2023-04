Today is National Caramel Day and we thought no better way to celebrate than by learning a homemade caramel brownie recipe. Joining us now in our Studio41 kitchen is Mark Bridges, owner of Grandpa Frank’s Candy.

31 Town Square – Wheaton

Facebook @grandpafrankscandy

Instagram @grandpafrankscandy

grandpafrankscandy.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.