Newly opened Broken Tart is a tiny sister-owned bakery in Oak Park with big flavors. With April being National Brunch Month, we are learning how to celebrate with co-owner Krissy Mack. She joins us in our Studio 41 kitchen to make their cornbread biscuit.

708-434-5682

1108 Chicago Ave. Oak Park, IL

Instagram @brokentart

Facebook @brokentartbakery

Brokentart.com

CORNBREAD BISCUIT

Yield: 12-15

Ingredients:

6 cup all purpose flour

1 cup cornmeal

½ cup sugar

2 T baking powder

3/4 tsp baking soda

2t salt

1# european style butter, cold & cubed

2 ½ cup buttermilk, cold

1 ea whole egg

2T heavy cream

1T maldon salt or flakey sea salt

Method:

Night before, cube butter in a 3x3x5 cross section. Toss with a tiny bit of AP flour to prevent it from sticking and freeze overnight. Whisk together dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl. When ready to make biscuits, preheat oven to 375 degrees F. Remove butter from freezer and pulse half the butter with a ½ cup of the dry ingredients in a food processor by hand until butter is pea-sized. Continue to process with remaining butter. Toss together all butter and dry ingredients in large mixing bowl to evenly distribute. Gently smash out any large pieces of butter if necessary.

Add all the buttermilk to the mixing bowl and using your hands work quickly to press and knead the dough together. It will be sticky and crumbly. Continue to roll the biscuit dough together until mostly combined.

Lightly flour your work surface and dump the biscuit mixture out of the bowl. Lighty flour the top of the dough and the rolling pin and roll out until 1” thick. Fold the bottom half of the dough to the center and fold the top half down over to create a book fold. Flip biscuit dough over, seam side down, on table and roll out to 1” thick once more. You will complete this book fold 3 times, resting in the freezer between rolls if needed. After the final fold, roll the biscuit dough out to 1.5” thick or just taller than your biscuit cutter. Flour the cutter and cut biscuits using a straight down motion, do not twist the cutter.

Place biscuits on a parchment lined sheet tray. Brush tops with egg wash (equal parts whole egg & heavy cream whisked together) and sprinkle with flakey salt. Bake biscuits at 375 degrees F in a convection oven or at 400 degrees F in a still oven. Bake for 15 minutes, rotate tray and bake 8-10 minutes longer until golden brown on top. Allow to cool slightly before enjoying.

Fill with soft scrambled eggs, jam & whipped butter, or your favorite cheese and chili crisp.

