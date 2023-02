Muriel Clair spent almost 40 years pounding the pavement as a reporter for WGN-TV. She covered politics, the weather and numerous community issues. But it’s her social justice reporting and concern for kids that distinguished her work. As we continue our celebration of WGN-TV at 75, Muriel talks about her most impactful moments here.

