He spent 37 years reporting and anchoring here at WGN covering all sorts of stories. From the mundane to the bizarre to the simply outrageous. And he’s even managed to squeeze in a jam session or two with some pretty famous musicians. Steve Sanders joins us this morning share more of his memories as we celebrate 75 years of WGN-TV.

