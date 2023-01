Here at WGN-TV we are celebrating 75 years on the air! And to mark this major milestone we are catching up with some of the notable people who helped make us Chicago’s Very Own. Legendary news man Robert Jordan first joined WGN in 1973 and spent nearly all of his 43 years in tv news here before retiring in 2016.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.