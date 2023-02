As we continue our 75th Anniversary tribute to WGN-TV, we talk with former anchor Pat Harvey. She worked here for 4 years in the late 80s. Even though it was a short period of time, her work left an indelible impression on WGN and the city. She left to go work for a tv station in LA where she continues to work to this day. I spoke with her about what makes WGN so special.

