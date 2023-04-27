Carlucci serves up some of the finest Italian cuisine in the city. Its new spring menu is inspired by the seasonal flavors of southern Italy. Executive Chef Dana Heffernan joins us with the details.

400 E. Randolph Street

carluccichicago.com

Carlucci Chicago – Polpo

1 tentacle seered octopus

1 tbsp Artichoke red pepper puree

6 pieces of chopped orange segments

3-4 roasted carrots

4-5 slices pickled Fresno chilis

4-5 celery leaves to garnish

To Make Artichoke Red Pepper Puree

3 red bell peppers

1 cup marinated artichokes

2 cloves garlic

1 tsp salt

Roast peppers until skin is blistered.

Peel peppers and remove seeds.

Discard seeds and skins

Combine all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth.

Check seasoning and adjust as needed.

To Make Pickled Fresno Chilis

1lb Fresno chilis, sliced, thin seeds removed

2 cups champagne vinegar

2 cups water

1 tbsp toasted fennel seed

1 tbsp toasted peppercorn

2 ea. star anise

8 allspice berries

2 tbsp salt

1/2 cup sugar

Boil all ingredients in a pot, except Fresno chilis.

Pour hot liquid over sliced chilis and cover.

Allow pickled chili to come to room temperature, put into refrigerator until ready to use.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.