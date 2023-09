Altovise Nicole Ferguson is a 19-year survivor of non-hodgkin’s lymphoma.

She shares her journey as a cancer survivor with others to not only bring more awareness to blood cancers but to also inspire others. Here with more on her journey – Altovise Nicole Ferguson.

altoviseferguson.com

Instagram: @altovisef

Facebook: Altovise Ferguson

