Husband-wife duo Viktor and Ulzii Kee not only have a unique set of skills but they also have a unique love story. They are Cabaret Zazou’s master juggler and contortionist and they join us now with more on their story.

Cambria Hotel: 32 W. Randolph

Facebook @cabaretzazou

Instagram @cabaretzazou

cabaretzazou.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.