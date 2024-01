Butcher and the bear – Lincoln Park’s newest Italian Steakhouse will be opening its doors in just a few weeks, but we are getting a sneak preview today. Chef Saul Ramos is here in our Studio 41 Kitchen giving us a taste of what guests can expect.

2721 N. Halsted Street

Instagram @butcherandthebear

butcherandthebear.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.