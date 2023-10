Burger Alley is celebrating 1-year in the South Loop and introducing a new lion’s mane burger to their menu. The mushrooms are home grown from windy city mushrooms and Chef Jeff Benzon is here in our Studio 41 Kitchen to show us how this burger is made.

829 S. Wabash Ave

Instagram @burgeralleychi

Burgeralleychicago.com

